Karipur airport apprehends couple smuggling Rs 1.15 crore worth of gold

In an incident that unfolded at Karipur airport, the Customs department apprehended a couple on Wednesday for their involvement in smuggling gold worth a staggering Rs 1.15 crore. Hailing from Koduvally, Sharafuddin and Shamina, who had recently returned from a visit to Dubai, found themselves in custody as their illicit activities came to light. What added to the gravity of the situation was the fact that they had attempted to involve their own children in this unlawful act. During the investigation, it was discovered that Shamina had ingeniously concealed a significant quantity of gold, weighing 1198 grams, beneath her clothing. The authorities are now conducting a thorough inquiry into this case of smuggling.