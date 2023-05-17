Know different types of delivery methods and processes of childbirth

There are variety of delivery techniques used by pregnancy care professionals. Some of these include:

Vaginal delivery: This is one of the most common types of delivery, in which the baby is born through the birth canal. It is one of the safest ways to give birth and is also known as natural delivery. Most of these deliveries occur after 38 to 40 weeks of pregnancy.One of the benefits of this delivery is that women are able to recover quickly and do not require pain relievers.

Cesarean section (section C): Another common type of delivery is through a C section. It is a surgical procedure in which the baby is born through the incision made in the mother’s uterus. This treatment is usually required in cases of multiple pregnancies, foetal distress, cephalopelvic disproportion, or prior LSCS.

In this method, there is a low risk of sexual dysfunction in mothers, and the baby is also not deprived of oxygen during delivery. The baby also has a lower risk of experiencing trauma while passing through the birth canal. This type of delivery also allows for less damage to the vagina.

Forceps and vacuum suction delivery: In cases where the mothers become exhausted while giving birth, doctors may also use forceps or suction to help guide the baby through the birth canal.

Water Delivery: In this method, the mother spends the active period of labour in a birth pool or warm bath. This will make labour and delivery more comfortable and natural. Warm water aids in the mother’s relaxation, which speeds up delivery and effectively lessens discomfort without the need for anesthetic. A slower shift from the amniotic fluid in the mother’s womb to the water also makes the baby’s transfer easier.

In this method, women do not experience significant pain and are able to relax during delivery. The warm water helps increase the flow of oxytocin and makes contractions more effective.