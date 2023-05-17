Pathanamthitta’s MC Road Transformed by Stunning Sunflower Field, Attracts Enthusiastic Visitors

A captivating sunflower field spanning one and a half acres along MC Road has become a major attraction, drawing large crowds in recent times. The mesmerizing display of vibrant yellow sunflowers offers a delightful spectacle for onlookers.

What makes this sunflower field even more special is that you don’t have to venture all the way to Sundarapandiapuram in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi to witness such breathtaking beauty. Here, in Pathanamthitta, the flowers are currently in full bloom, unlike in Tamil Nadu where sunflowers typically flourish in August.

Anil Kumar and Manu, natives of Kollam, took up the endeavor of cultivating sunflowers alongside other organic vegetables this year, and they are thrilled with the success of their experiment. However, they faced challenges as some of the ten thousand saplings they prepared were lost due to unpredictable weather patterns.

Previously, the three-acre land along the riverbanks was overrun with wild bushes and creepers until Anil and Manu leased it last year. They cultivate an extensive range of crops here, including tomatoes, ladyfinger, beans, watermelon, and papaya.

For those interested in cultivating sunflowers, it is important to have a vast expanse of land that receives ample sunlight and has well-moistened soil.