Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices opened lower on Wednesday. As per market experts, the weaker global cues in the wake of the ongoing US debt ceiling crisis influenced investors.

BSE Sensex was down 96.44 points to 61,386.03. NSE Nifty 50 fell 26.45 points to 18,260.05. Broader market indices were mostly mixed, with a positive bias. Most of the major sectoral indices were trading lower. Nifty Financial Services, Nifty IT, Nifty Metal and Nifty Realty were the top drags among sectoral indices.

The top gainers in the market were BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Cipla. The top losers in the market were HDFC Life, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, Infosys and Tata Consumer Products.