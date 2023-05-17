Tragic End for Rajasthan Student Attacked by Wild Elephant in Anakatti

A devastating incident unfolded in Anakatti, as a young student hailing from Rajasthan met a fatal end following a wild elephant attack. The victim, identified as Vishakh (25), was pursuing his studies at the renowned Salim Ali Institute in Anakatti. The unfortunate incident took place at around 9 pm on Tuesday when Vishakh encountered the wild elephant on the Coimbatore-Anakatti road.

According to eyewitnesses, the student accidentally stumbled in front of the massive creature, provoking its aggressive response. The enraged elephant swiftly lifted Vishakh and forcefully flung him onto the ground, inflicting severe injuries.

Without wasting any time, authorities rushed Vishakh to the Kottathara Government Tribal Hospital, recognizing the critical nature of his wounds. However, due to the gravity of the situation, he was subsequently transferred to a private hospital in Coimbatore. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the young student tragically succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning.

This heart-wrenching incident serves as a reminder of the unpredictable dangers associated with encounters between humans and wildlife, emphasizing the need for caution and vigilance in such situations. The loss of Vishakh has left the community in deep mourning, with his untimely demise serving as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life.