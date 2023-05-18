4 dead, 15 injured in bus-truck collision

Bhopal: At least 4 people including 2 women lost their lives and 15 others were injured as a sleeper bus collided with a trolley in Shajapur in Madhya Pradesh. The bus was going to Ahmedabad from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.

‘A passenger bus going to Ahmedabad in Gujarat from Madhogarh in Uttar Pradesh collided with a truck moving from Ujjain near a Darga on Ujjain road in which three persons, including two women died on spot spot while one more died undergoing treatment at Ujjain district hospital.14 injured persons are undergoing treatment at Ujjain district hospital,’ Sub Inspector of Maksi police station Dipesh Vyas said.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the accident. Further details awaited.