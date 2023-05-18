Active covid cases drops to 10,179

According to Union Health Ministry data released on Thursday, India saw a single-day increase of 906 new COVID-19 cases, while active cases decreased to 10,179. The death toll has risen to 5,31,814 (5.31 lakh), with 20 deaths, seven of which have been reconciled by Kerala, according to data updated at 8 a.m. The daily positive rate is 0.70 percent, while the weekly rate is 0.90 percent.The total number of Covid cases was 4.49 crore (4,49,84,058).

According to the website, active cases now account for 0.02 percent of total infections, with a countrywide recovery rate of 98.79 percent. The number of persons who have recovered has risen to 4.44 crore (4,44,42,065), with a case fatality rate of 1.18 percent. According to the ministry’s website, the statewide vaccination effort has resulted in the administration of 220.66 crore Covid vaccine doses.