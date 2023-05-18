Apple launches Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds: Details

Mumbai: Apple launched its Beats Studio Buds+ Earbuds. Beats Studio Buds+ price is set at $169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and the earbuds are available for purchase in the US via the company’s website. The earbuds are available in a transparent design option as well as standard Black/Gold and Ivory colour options.

The newly launched Beats Studio Buds+ are equipped with two dynamic listening modes active noise cancellation (ANC) and transparency mode. They support Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, Google Find My Device, as well as iOS features such as Siri voice assistant commands, tracking via Find My, and wireless over-the-air updates. It offers up to 36 hours of usage, with 27 hours via the charging case and 9 hours of playback on either earbud.