BJP gathering in Bengal’s East Midnapore attacked with crude bombs

Criminals threw crude bombs at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) event on Thursday in the West Bengali area of Bhagwanpur of East Midnapore.

When homemade bombs were thrown at party members, the BJP was holding a rally to urge that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) look into the Egra explosion case.

The TMC, according to the BJP, was responsible. The situation has been stabilised thanks to the rapid deployment of a large number of police officers.

There have been no recorded casualties.