Follow these Vastu tips to improve marriage and relationship

Vastu’ has a positive influence on life. It plays a major role in our lives by determining how positions and whereabouts of certain things can have a positive or negative impact on our lives and relationships.

Following some simple Vastu tips will enrich you love life. Following these tips will build the bond between partners stronger, and will lower the chances of engaging in fights and arguments. It will initiate more love between the husband and wife.

Here are they:

1. Venus (Shukr remedy): If a couple genuinely wants to improve their relationship, they should do the following remedies every Friday:

– Donate curd or cream to a married woman on Fridays

– Observe the Vaibhav Lakshmi fast every Friday. This fast can be done for 7,11 or 21 weeks. Not only does this fast improve relationships but it also improves your finances.

-Distribute bananas, saffron (kesar), turmeric (haldi), or yellow sweets every Thursday.

Do not install a TV or charge your phones in the bedroom. Minimize the use of electronics in the bedroom.

Buy perfumes or deodorants for each other on Friday.

Keep a Rose Quartz tree in your home. You can also wear crystal bracelets. Women should wear a rose quartz 7 chakra bracelet and the man should wear a selenite 7 chakra bracelet.

Hang pictures of pairs of mandarin ducks, geese, or peonies in your bedroom. Do not display more than a pair or a single one.

Do not keep fresh flowers in the bedroom. Pictures of flowers or printed flower curtains are ok.

Drive away negativity in the house by burning loban or sambrani daily in the evening.