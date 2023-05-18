Hearty and Flavorful Potato Masala Recipe

Potato masala is a delightful and versatile dish that is popular in various cuisines around the world. With its rich flavors and hearty texture, it can be served as a side dish or enjoyed as a filling for sandwiches, dosas, or chapatis. This recipe combines the earthy goodness of potatoes with aromatic spices and fresh herbs to create a mouthwatering dish that will satisfy your taste buds. So let’s dive into the flavors and learn how to make this delicious potato masala!

Ingredients:

– 4 medium-sized potatoes, boiled and peeled

– 2 tablespoons oil (preferably vegetable or canola oil)

– 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

– 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

– 1 medium-sized onion, finely chopped

– 2 green chilies, finely chopped

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder (adjust according to your spice preference)

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Instructions:

1. Start by boiling the potatoes until they are fork-tender. Once cooked, drain the water, let them cool, and peel off the skin. Cut the potatoes into small cubes and set them aside.

2. Heat oil in a large pan or skillet over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. Let them crackle for a few seconds until they release their aroma and splutter.

3. Add the finely chopped onions and green chilies to the pan. Sauté until the onions turn translucent and slightly golden.

4. Now, add the ginger-garlic paste and sauté for another minute until the raw smell disappears.

5. Add turmeric powder, red chili powder, coriander powder, garam masala, and salt to the pan. Mix well and cook the spices for a minute, allowing them to release their flavors.

6. Gently add the cubed potatoes to the pan and toss them with the spice mixture. Make sure the potatoes are coated evenly.

7. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let the potatoes simmer for about 5-7 minutes, allowing the flavors to blend together. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

8. Once the potatoes are well-cooked and infused with the spices, turn off the heat.

9. Garnish the potato masala with fresh coriander leaves, giving it a vibrant touch.

10. Serve the potato masala hot as a side dish with rotis, puris, or rice. You can also use it as a filling for sandwiches or dosas.

Enjoy the delicious and aromatic potato masala, and savor the flavors of this versatile dish!