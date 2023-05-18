Kochi Police arrest 3 men for operating brothel; 2 Assamese women rescued

In an operation conducted by the Ernakulam North Police, three non-Keralite men were apprehended on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in running a brothel in Kochi. The accused exploited two women from Assam, forcing them into prostitution.

The arrest took place after a raid was carried out at a residence in Ambedkar Nagar on St Augustine Road near Kaloor. The individuals taken into custody were identified as Gopal Roy and Bishnu, hailing from West Bengal, and Yakub Ali from Assam. Authorities suspect that one of the rescued women may be a minor.

During the raid, the police discovered the presence of condoms, money, and sexual stimulant drugs within the premises. A police officer confirmed these findings. The accused will face multiple charges under The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, which include managing a brothel or allowing premises to be used as one, living off the earnings of prostitution, procuring or inducing individuals for the purpose of prostitution, and detaining persons in locations where prostitution is carried out.