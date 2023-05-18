NIA arrests PFI member who was wanted in the murder of RSS leader Srinivasan in Kerala’s Palakkad district 

In a significant development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made another arrest related to the brutal murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Srinivasan in Palakkad district, Kerala, in April of the previous year. The apprehended individual, Saheer KV, had been evading capture since the crime and was being sought with a reward of Rs 4,00,000.

The NIA’s Fugitive Tracking Team (FTT) located Saheer at a relative’s house in Palakkad district and successfully arrested him. Saheer, a resident of Palakkad, was a member of the PFI Assault and Protection Team responsible for carrying out the targeted killing. Furthermore, he played a role in providing protection to the primary assailants of Srinivasan.

According to the NIA’s investigations, the accused, serving as PFI’s Pattambi Area President, was involved in multiple conspiracies orchestrated by PFI leaders to eliminate Srinivasan. This was part of the banned organization’s larger agenda of instilling fear among members of a specific community and establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047.

Previously, on March 17, the NIA filed a chargesheet against 59 individuals, including the PFI as an organization, in connection with the case. It was noted that one of the accused, identified as Abdul Naser, had passed away on January 2 of the current year. The NIA also stated that efforts are underway to track down and apprehend the remaining 11 absconding individuals out of the total 59 identified as involved in the conspiracy thus far.