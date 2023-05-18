Police department in the Indian state of Assam asks its officials to either lose weight or leave the force

The police department in the Indian state of Assam has issued a directive requiring officials to either lose weight in the coming months or leave the force. A senior police official stated that they will systematically record the body mass index (BMI) of all officers beginning in mid-August.

Officers categorized as “obese” based on their BMI will be given the opportunity to reduce their weight by November or choose to voluntarily retire.

Assam’s director general of police, GP Singh, clarified that individuals with medical conditions would be exempt from this requirement. Singh tweeted that he would be the first officer in the force to have his BMI recorded.

According to Singh’s tweet, in line with the directions of the Honorable Chief Minister of Assam, the headquarters of Assam Police decided to professionally record the BMI of all personnel, including IPS/APS officers and other departments. They plan to provide a three-month window until August 15 for all Assam Police personnel, including IPS and APS officers, to prepare for the BMI assessment, which will commence in the next fifteen days. Officers classified as “obese” (BMI 30+) will be given another three months to lose weight (until the end of November), and thereafter, voluntary retirement will be offered as an option, except for those with genuine medical reasons like hypothyroidism.

A few weeks ago, Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that approximately 300 police personnel deployed in the state would be asked to consider early retirement due to being “habitual drinkers” and “physically unfit.” This initiative is part of an effort to remove underperforming individuals from the police force. Studies have shown that Indian police officers work long and irregular hours, often without proper rest or breaks.

In 2018, reserve police officers in Karnataka state also faced similar demands, where they were required to lose weight or face suspension. The decision was made following the deaths of several officers due to “lifestyle-related diseases,” such as cardiac issues and diabetes, within the previous 18 months.

Body mass index (BMI) is calculated by dividing a person’s weight by the square of their height and is commonly used worldwide by doctors, insurers, and health service providers to assess weight categories. However, BMI has faced criticism, with experts arguing that it is an imperfect measure of health, lacking scientific accuracy, and being designed primarily for white, European men.