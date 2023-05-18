Realme launches Narzo N53 in India : Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Realme launched its ‘Realme Narzo N53’ in India. Offered in Feather Black and Feather Gold colour options, the Realme Narzo N53 is available in two storage variants – 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999, while the 6GB + 128GB will cost Rs. 10,999.

The company announced that HDFC Bank card holders can avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,000. The Realme Narzo N53 will be on sale starting May 24 at 12 PM IST. It will be available for purchase on the Realme online store and Amazon. The first sale will include Rs. 500 off on the lower variant and Rs. 1,000 off on the higher variant.

Realme added that a special sale on May 22 lasting from 2 PM to 4 PM will see sales of the 4GB + 64GB Realme Narzo N53 variant at a discount of Rs. 750 and the 6GB + 128GB variant at a discount of Rs. 1,000.

The smartphone features a 6.74-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It also offers a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a brightness of 450 nits display. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of inbuilt storage. It offers up to 128GB ROM and an additional 6GB of virtual RAM. It runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

The device comes with adual rear camera unit . A centre-aligned waterdrop notch on the display houses an 8-megapixel front camera. The Realme Narzo N53 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support.