SC will rule on appeals involving the traditional bull-taming sport Jallikattu

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on a number of petitions contesting regulations in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra that allow the ancient bull-taming sport ‘Jallikattu’ and bullock cart races on Thursday.

Jallikattu, also known as “Eruthazhuvuthal,” is a bull-taming sport popular during the Pongal harvest festival in Tamil Nadu.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Justice K M Joseph is expected to issue its decision. According to the cause list posted on the Supreme Court’s website, Justice Aniruddha Bose will deliver a single decision. The petitions, including one filed by the animal rights organisation PETA, have challenged the state statute that permits bull-taming in Tamil Nadu. The Supreme Court had previously stated that the petitions against the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017 required to be decided by a larger bench because they raised significant constitutional interpretation issues. Bulls cannot be employed as performing animals for “Jallikattu” events or bullock-cart races, according to the Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling, and their use for these reasons is prohibited throughout the country.