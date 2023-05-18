Sri Lankan High Commissioner meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath

On Wednesday, Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda met with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to discuss plans for further cooperation in the spheres of culture and tourism. According to a statement issued, they also had a lengthy conversation about promoting Ramayana-related areas in Sri Lanka. The meeting took place at the chief minister’s residence, where the high commissioner presented Adityanath with the ‘Shila’ of the Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka. High Commissioner also gave the chief minister two artworks that would be displayed at the Varanasi airport. According to the report, cultural connections and promotion were thoroughly covered at the conference. According to the release, Moragoda commended Chief Minister Adityanath’s efforts in bringing about unparalleled progress in Uttar Pradesh in recent years. According to him, the debate will be very essential in the direction of deeper cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism.