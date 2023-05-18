Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended lower today. BSE Sensex fell 129 points, or 0.21% to end at 61,431.74. NSE Nifty closed the day with a loss of 52 points, or 0.28% at 18,129.95. About 1,530 shares advanced, 1,846 declined, and 124 shares remained unchanged.

Mid and smallcaps underperformed the benchmark. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices lost 0.67% and 0.26%, respectively. Except for bank, all other sectoral indices ended lower.

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels several trains: Know how to check full list

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to Rs 275.8 lakh crore from Rs 277.2 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by Rs 1.4 lakh crore in a single session. In the last three sessions of losses, investors have lost nearly Rs 3 lakh crore.

Top losers in the market were Divis Laboratories, Adani Ports, SBI, ITC and Titan Company. Top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints.