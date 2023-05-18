Study claims natural disasters led to 2.5 million internal displacements in India

According to a research by the Geneva-based Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, natural disasters, major floods, and cyclones caused approximately 2.5 million internal displacements in India in 2022. In 2022, South Asia will see 12.5 million internal displacements as a result of disasters, with floods accounting for 90% of all movements in the region. Early floods hit Assam in May, and the same districts were flooded again in June. Across the state, about five million people were affected. Torrential rains in India in May caused rivers to flood in nearby Bangladesh, displacing over 5,500 people. Storms caused around 1.1 million internal displacements in South Asia in 2022. Cyclone Sitrang displaced 66,000 people in Odisha and West Bengal.

Cyclone Asani displaced 1,500 people in Andhra Pradesh, and Cyclone Mandous displaced 9,500 people in Tamil Nadu. Climate change has increased atmospheric instability, resulting in an increase in convective activity (thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rain). According to meteorologists, cyclonic storms in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are also strengthening rapidly and keeping their power for longer periods of time as a result of global warming. Forecasters are being challenged by the increased frequency of extreme weather events. Climate change has impacted the ability to predict severe rains, according to studies.