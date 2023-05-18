Today, PM will virtually inaugurate Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express

According to a South Eastern Railway official, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually open the Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express on Thursday. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will attend the event at Puri station, where the train will begin its debut voyage, he announced on Wednesday. Prime Minister will flag off the Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express from Puri at roughly 1 p.m. on Thursday via virtual mode, according to a SER official.

This is West Bengal’s second Vande Bharat Express, following the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express. The train will travel 500 km between Howrah and Puri in around six and a half hours. Puri, Lord Jagannath’s residence, is a very famous pilgrimage and beach resort town for travellers from Bengal, particularly Kolkata and its surroundings, and the semi-high speed railway is expected to be an instant hit among travellers.

The regular service of the 22895/22896 Howrah-Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will begin on May 20, according to an official. He stated that the train will run six days a week, except on Thursdays. The train will leave Howrah at 6.10 a.m. and arrive in Puri at 12.35 p.m., returning at 1.50 p.m. and arriving in Howrah at 8.30 p.m. Train will halt at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, and Khurda Road.