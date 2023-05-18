Two injured after explosion at TMC leader’s Murshidabad residents

On Thursday, an explosion at a Trinamool Congress leader’s home in Raghunathganj, Bengal’s Murshidabad, injured two persons. Today’s explosion happened about 12 o’clock.

Karim Sheikh, a TMC panchayat member, and his relative Samad Sheikh were both hurt in the abrupt explosion. The two, who were on the home’s roof when the explosion occurred, were taken urgently to a local hospital for treatment.

To ascertain what caused the explosion, authorities have opened an investigation. The exact facts of the explosion are still unknown at this time.

The explosion occurred just a few days after an explosion on May 16 in Midnapore at an illegal cracker business left nine people dead and numerous others hurt. The primary suspect in the Midnapore explosion was apprehended in Orissa.