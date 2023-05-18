US Ambassador Eric Garcetti met Shah Rukh Khan and Mukesh Ambani

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met with superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his Mannat home, where they discussed the cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood. On Tuesday, Garcetti shared photos from his visit with the Hindi film actor at his sea-facing mansion in suburban Bandra on Twitter. Is it finally time for my Bollywood debut? I had a fantastic conversation with superstar @iamsrk at his home in Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the enormous cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood around the world. “#AmbExploresIndia, he wrote on Twitter.

Garcetti, President Joe Biden’s personal adviser, was sworn in as the United States Ambassador to India in March. The US ambassador also met with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai and paid a visit to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), which opened in March. I was impressed from start to finish, from meeting the cast of the Broadway classic The Sound of Music at The Grand Theatre to learning about India’s rich textile heritage at the India in Fashion exhibit, he stated.