US court approves extradition of Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana to India

Mumbai: A US court has approved the extradition of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Pakistani-origin Canadian Tahawwur Rana to India. California District Court Judge Jacqueline Chooljian announced the verdict. The US judge approved Indian government’s request for Rana’s extradition.

‘The Court has reviewed and considered all of the documents submitted in support of and in opposition to the Request and has considered the arguments presented at the hearing. “Based on such review and consideration and for the reasons discussed herein, the Court makes the findings set forth below and certifies to the Secretary of State of the United States the extraditability of Rana on the charged offenses that are the subject of the Request,’ US Magistrate Judge of the US District Court of California, Judge Jacqueline Chooljian, said in a 48-page court order.

Tahawwur Rana was arrested in the US on an extradition request by India for his role in 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana was convicted in Chicago in 2011 of providing material support to the Pakistan based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba . Lashkar-e-Taiba was behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. Around 160 people including 6 Americans were killed in the attack.