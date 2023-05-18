Value of foreign portfolio investment in Indian equities drop to $542 billion

Mumbai: The value of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in Indian equities registered a decline of 11% in the March quarter of 2023. The value of foreign portfolio investment (FPI) in Indian equities was at $542 billion in the March quarter of 2023. The value of FPI in Indian equities was $612 billion in the January-March quarter of 2022.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the value of FPI in Indian equities fell by 7% from $584 billion recorded in the three months ended December 2022.

Since the start of foreign investment in 1993, this is for the first time foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold consecutively for two financial years. FPIs sold equity worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore in FY22 and Rs 37,632 crore in FY23. FPIs invested a record Rs 2.7 lakh crore in equities in 2020-21 and Rs 6,152 crore in 2019-20.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.