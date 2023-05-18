Zebronics launches new true wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Zebronics launched new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones named ‘ Zeb Pods-1 earbuds’ in the Indian markets. The new Zeb Pods-1 from Zebronics are available for purchase at a price of Rs. 1,499. Buyers can also avail of a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 250 on select bank cards.

The Zebronics Zeb Pods-1 sport an in-ear design. They feature 13mm drivers and support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. They also support voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri. The Zeb Pods-1 have a low latency of just 60ms for gaming. These earbuds are the first Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) earbuds from the company. They also feature ENC calling with noise cancellation during calls.

The Zeb Pods-1 are equipped with a rechargeable battery that supports a Type-C charging cable. They are claimed to offer up to 28 hours of playback time without ANC and up to 22 hours with ANC enabled.