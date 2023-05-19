Celebrating 50 Years of ‘Nirmalyam’ and the Power of Political Correctness

The iconic Malayalam movie ‘Nirmalyam’ holds a significant place in discussions surrounding movies that have faced backlash for offending religious communities. Its influence is evident as even the High Court referenced the film while deliberating on a petition against the release of the controversial movie ‘The Kerala Story.’ Notably, this national award-winning film, released in 1973, now marks fifty years since its premiere.

Portrayed in black and white, ‘Nirmalyam’ has immortalized memorable characters such as the Velichapad (temple oracle), Narayani, Ammini, Appu, his sisters, and Unni Namboothiri. Sadly, only a few members of the cast remain alive to witness their movie’s golden jubilee. Even yesteryear actors like Sukumaran and Ravi Menon, who made their debut as young actors in the film, have bid farewell to this world.

It is impossible to delve into the history of Malayalam cinema without experiencing ‘Nirmalyam.’ The movie has now resurfaced in conversations, primarily focusing on its political correctness. While it is hailed as a cult classic, ‘Nirmalyam’ is not exempt from criticism regarding its political discourse.