Education minister to announce SSLC 2023 results today at 3 pm| How to check..

Thiruvananthapuram: Education Minister V Sivankutty will announce SSLC 2023 results today (May 19) at 3 pm. The results of Technical High School Leaving Certificate Examination (THLC), THSLC (Hearing Impaired), SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and Art High School Leaving Certificate (AHSLC) Examination will be published today.

The results will be available on various websites, including the PRD Live app of the Information and Public Relations Department, from 4 pm onwards. 4,19,128 students appeared for the SSLC examination in the past academic year. In higher secondary, 4,42,067 students had registered for Plus Two examinations. The results are expected by May 25.

The results will be available on www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in and the ‘Saphalam 2023’ mobile app. Other Websites: