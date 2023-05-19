Goa government initiates to develop spiritual tourism in the state

Tourism stakeholders in Goa have praised the state government’s policy to encourage spiritual tourism, claiming that it, coupled with the Centre’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ project, will open up new chances in the coastal state. State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte announced earlier this week that Goa will enter into agreements with other states to promote spiritual tourism. He also stated that the government wishes to market Goa’s temples to tourists.

The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) responded to the government’s intentions by saying that connection to tier-2 and tier-3 cities via the newly-opened Manohar International Airport will help increase domestic tourist footfall in the state. Starting flights to destinations such as Uttarakhand will open up new opportunities for the tourism industry. Tourists visiting Uttarakhand can now fly directly to Goa, said Nilesh Shah, president of the TTAG.

He was referring to a flight that will take off from Goa to Uttarakhand on May 23. Shah described Goa as a great place for spiritual tourism and stated that the Prime Minister’s ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ campaign, which was started after the pandemic impacted the tourism sector, has increased domestic travel within the country. According to Gaurish Dhond, head of the Goa Hotel and Restaurant Association, promoting spiritual tourism in the coastal state is a “excellent idea.” The direct air connectivity to places like Uttarakhand will benefit both states,” he says.