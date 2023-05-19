Ice cream named ‘Byakuya’ awarded the title of ‘Most Expensive Ice Cream’

Everyone has a love for ice cream, especially during the summer season. It’s a favorite dessert enjoyed by people of all ages, providing a refreshing and delightful experience with every bite. With a wide range of flavors available, from classic vanilla to rich chocolate, everyone has their personal preferences when it comes to this frozen treat.

Moreover, ice cream is generally considered an affordable indulgence. However, could you ever imagine paying a whopping $6,696 (Rs 5,53,772) for a single scoop of ice cream? While most people would dismiss the idea as unlikely, a recent ice cream flavor has managed to set a Guinness World Record with such a hefty price tag.

The ice cream in question is called “Byakuya” and was created by the Japanese ice cream brand ‘Cellato,’ which has now been officially recognized by Guinness as the “Most Expensive Ice Cream,” as reported by NDTV. According to the company, this extraordinary ice cream is made using edible gold leaf, white truffle, and natural cheeses.

The white truffle used in the recipe originates from Alba, Italy, and is valued at nearly two million yen or $14,505 (Rs 12 lakh/kg). Other pricey ingredients include Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and sake lees, a byproduct of sake production. All these factors contribute to the staggering cost of 873,400 yen or $6,696 or Rs 5,53,772 for a serving of this extravagant ice cream.

Guinness World Record acknowledged the achievement with a post stating, “Most expensive ice cream made by OMER in Japan.” The concept behind this unique ice cream creation was to blend Japanese and European ingredients together, resulting in a one-of-a-kind frozen delicacy.

Cellato, the company responsible for making this dessert, claims that the robust aroma of white truffle fills your mouth and nose while the Parmigiano Reggiano cheese adds a complex fruity flavor to the experience.

According to a representative from the company, it took them a year and a half of extensive experimentation, trials, and errors to perfect the taste of this extraordinary ice cream. The satisfaction of achieving a Guinness World Records title made all the effort worthwhile.

Furthermore, Cellato plans to introduce other products featuring combinations of the finest ingredients, such as champagne and caviar, in the future.