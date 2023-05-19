IMD predicts very heavy rainfall in these states for the next 5 days

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in several states. IMD has predicted light/moderate widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds in Northeast India during the next 5 days with heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya from 19th to 22nd.

IMD said that the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance into some parts of the South Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea and Nicobar Island during the next 48 hours. The weather agency predicted light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds over Eastern India during the next 5 days.