The Modi government has strengthened the country’s pride through projects such as the evacuation of Indian residents from conflict-torn Sudan and Ukraine, according to BJP leader BL Santhosh, who spoke at the party’s Delhi unit executive committee meeting on Thursday. According to a statement published by the BJP’s Delhi branch, the executive committee also chastised the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital on a number of topics, including the remodelling of the Delhi Chief Minister’s official residence.The Delhi BJP announced a public outreach event from May 30 to June 30 to commemorate the “successful” completion of the party’s nine-year tenure at the Centre.

According to him, the BJP government has increased international legitimacy for the Indian currency by purchasing oil in rupees and then exporting it to the rest of the world . Virendra Sachdeva, head of the Delhi BJP, said the prime minister’s message of dedication to party members by renaming the Rajpath Kartavya Path will always motivate them. Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, alleged that in the last nine years, the Modi government has executed programmes worth lakhs of crores of rupees for the city’s development, whereas the Arvind Kejriwal administration has obstructed the city’s growth.