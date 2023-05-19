SIT Seizes Journalists’ Phones in Elathur Train Arson, Fails to Transfer to NIA

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which initially handled the Elathur train arson case, confiscated the phones of three journalists who were suspected of leaking information regarding the arrest of accused Shahrukh Saifi. However, to the journalists’ dismay, their seized phones have neither been returned nor handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which assumed control of the investigation. This goes against the rules that state confiscated phones should be given to the NIA along with the evidence recovery warrant if they are directly relevant to the case being investigated.

Interestingly, the SIT was taken aback when they learned about Saifi’s arrest in Ratnagiri through media reports. In an effort to trace the source of the leak, the investigating officer seized the phones of the three journalists without officially documenting the seizures or following the procedures outlined in the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC).

Shahrukh Saifi, hailing from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, is accused in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express train arson case. He has been charged under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Saifi, who had fled the scene, was apprehended two days later in Ratnagiri by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad. The incident on April 2 resulted in the deaths of three individuals and left nine others with burn injuries. It occurred in the D1 compartment of the Executive Express near Elathur in Kozhikode.