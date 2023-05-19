Volkswagen launches updated Tiguan: Price, features

Mumbai: Volkswagen Passenger Cars India launched updated Tiguan in the Indian markets. The new Tiguan is available at a price of Rs 34.69 lakh (ex-showroom) across the Volkswagen India network of 157 sales and 124 service touchpoints across 115 cities in India.

The 2023 Volkswagen Tiguan is equipped with Park Assist (Level 1 ADAS system), rear seat belt reminder, six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), ESC, anti-slip regulation (ASR), EDL, EDTC – Engine Drag Torque Control, hill start assist, hill descent control, active TPMS, 3 head-rests at rear, 3-point seat belts, ISOFIX x2 and driver alert systems. T

The Tiguan is powered by a 2.0L TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission with 4MOTION (all-wheel-drive) technology that produces a class-leading peak power output of 190PS (140 kW) ranging from 4200-6000 rpm and a peak torque of 320 Nm right from 1500 rpm and flat up to 100 rpm. The Tiguan now offers a fuel efficiency of 13.54 kmpl (ARAI certified).