AAP criticises Center’s services ordinance as ‘unconstitutional,’ plans to appeal to Supreme Court

On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) criticised the Centre for promulgating an order to establish a body to oversee the posting and transfer of Group-A officers in Delhi. AAP leader Atishi stated during a press conference on Saturday that the Central government had introduced an illegal and unconstitutional ordinance.

‘In the dark of the night, when the Supreme Court is on a six-week vacation, the Centre has brought an illegal and an unconstitutional ordinance,’ Atishi said.

She added that the party would oppose the ordinance in front of the Supreme Court because ‘they know this unconstitutional ordinance will be struck down by the Supreme Court.’

The AAP representative also called the Centre’s notification ‘wrong’ and asserted that the L-G must accept all of Arvind Kejriwal’s government’s decisions with the exception of three matters: land, public order, and police.

‘The Supreme Court had based its verdict on federalism and democracy. Officers should be answerable to the elected government, else, the government will not be able to implement the ‘will of the people’,’ the AAP leader said.

In the meantime, AAP MP Raghav Chadha stated on Twitter, ‘The ordinance is not just Contempt of Court but also Contempt of the Electorate.’

A week after the Supreme Court granted the elected government of Delhi control over all services, with the exception of police, public order, and land, the Centre’s ordinance aims to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre and the initiation of disciplinary actions against them.

Before the May 11 ruling by the Supreme Court, the lieutenant governor exercised executive authority over all officer transfers and postings within the Delhi government.

Atishi criticised the prime minister, declaring, ‘Modi Ji is afraid of Kejriwal.’

‘Despite being without power, Kejriwal made several contributions. Kejriwal would speed up development by at least 10 times with these abilities,’ according to her.