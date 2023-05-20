Coal production in India hits all-time high

New Delhi: The overall coal production in India has reached 893.08 million tonnes in Financial Year 2023. This is the highest in the history of the country. As per government data, coal production has surged by 47% in last 9 years.

The Coal supply has also touched 877.74 Million tonnes, recording 45.37% growth in last 9 years.

The Coal Ministry has signed agreements for a total of 23 coal mines having cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 33.224 MT per annum during the Financial Year 2022-23.

As per data released by the Union Coal Ministry, total coal production April this year was at 73.02 million tonnes (MT). It reported a yearly growth of 8.67%. In April 2022, the total coal output was 67.20 million tonnes.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) alone produced 57.57 MT coal in April 2023. It was at 53.47 MT in April 2022, representing an increase of 7.67%.

Further, the total coal dispatch grew 11.76% from 71.99 MT in April 2022 to 80.45 MT in April 2023.

The Ministry of Coal has offered 103 coal/lignite blocks for auction under the 7th round of auction and 29 agreements have been signed for mines which were auctioned in the 6th round of auction. The cumulative Potential Recoverable Coal of 29 coal mines is 74 million tons annually.