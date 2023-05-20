IPL : Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets

Rajasthan Royals defeated Punjab Kings by four wickets on Friday in the Indian Premier League to keep their modest play-off aspirations alive. Chasing 188, Yashasvi Jaiswal (50 off 36 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (51 off 30 balls) smashed rapid fifties, while Shimron Hetmyer hit 46 and impact substitute Dhruv Jurel (10 not out) secured the victory for RR with a six with two balls to spare. The victory keeps RR in the chase, but their destiny is also dependent on the outcomes of other matches. Punjab,on the other side, was eliminated from the tournament.

Punjab Kings had earlier scored 187 for five after being brought into bat. They lost wickets at regular intervals and were reduced to 50 for 4 in the seventh over when Sam Curran (49 not out) and Jitesh Sharma (44 off 28) contributed 64 runs for the fifth wicket to give the innings some impetus. M Shahrukh Khan hit a crucial 41 off 23 balls near the end. RR’s best bowler was Navdeep Saini (3/40), while Adam Zampa (1/26) and Trent Boult (1/35) each took a wicket.