Jr NTR’s next film titled Devara

‘Devara’ title of actor Jr NTR’s forthcoming Telugu film, which was previously titled NTR 30. Jr NTR came to Twitter to unveil the first look poster, which was unveiled on the night of his birthday. After the 2016 film Janatha Garage, Jr NTR is reunited with Koratala Siva for Devara. Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, who portrays main roles, make their Telugu debuts in the film. It is rumoured that NTR would play both father and son in the film. According to the reports, the story is set against a coastal landscape. NTR is seen clutching a blood-soaked spear, and the flick is reported to be packed with genuine action. On Saturday, the makers are likely to release another poster on NTR’s birthday. Saif Ali Khan joined the cast a few weeks ago. He was greeted warmly by the squad, and photos of him have circulated on social media. The initiative went live months after it was first revealed last year. Fans have been requesting updates from the crew since the initiative was initially unveiled.