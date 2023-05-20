Netizens compares Urvashi Rautela with Joey as she flaunts blue lipstick at Cannes day 3

The 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently taking place in the picturesque town of French Riviera. This year, several Indian celebrities have graced the film festival with their stunning fashion choices. One Indian star who is ensuring that each of her looks becomes a topic of conversation online is Urvashi Rautela.

Rautela, known for her fashion experiments, pushed the boundaries on the third day of the event by wearing blue lipstick. Since then, the actress has become a hot topic on the internet, generating hilarious reactions from netizens.

Urvashi attended the screening of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

Following her previous alligator necklace, the 29-year-old model appeared on the third day of the festival in a blue and white ball gown. Her Saiid Kobeisy dress featured a dramatic collar and a plunging neckline. Adorned with stones from top to bottom, her fashion choice was commendable. However, what didn’t work well with her look was the blue shade of her lipstick.

She accessorized her outfit with a heavy diamond necklace and multiple bracelets, while her hair was styled in a high bun.

While her bold move grabbed attention on the red carpet and social media, it can be said that it wasn’t the right choice. Her blue lips also reminded people of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s purple lips at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

Considered one of Aishwarya’s worst Cannes looks, her off-shoulder pastel gown with purple lipstick caused a stir worldwide.

Stunned by Rautela’s unconventional look, netizens quickly shared their reactions. Some criticized her for copying Aishwarya’s 2016 look, while others compared her bold lipstick to Joey Tribbiani’s Ichiban ad from the popular sitcom “Friends.”

One user commented, ”Joey’s Ichiban lipstick for men!!”

“It seems like she kissed a venomous blue frog,” another person wrote.