PM Modi-led government empowered women in a true sense on the grassroots: J P Nadda

On Friday, BJP President J P Nadda stated that a number of programmes established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government have truly empowered women at the grassroots level. Speaking at the launch of the party’s Mahila Morcha ‘KamalMitra’ programme, Nadda referenced several schemes to claim that it had benefited crores of households, particularly women. While the ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’ has resulted in the construction of over 11 crore toilets, over nine crore houses have received gas cylinder connections, allowing women members to be free of smoke caused by the usage of firewood, he said. In the defence sector, the permanent commission is now given to women, Nadda stated. They can also receive combat training and be accepted into the NDA.

The ‘KamalMitra’ initiative aims to train more than one lakh BJP workers on various aspects of the central government’s 15 women-centric schemes so that they can reach out to women across the country with their benefits, according to Vannathi Srinivasan, president of the party’s women wing. The ‘Mahila Morcha’ (BJP’s women’s branch) hopes to train 200 women in each Lok Sabha constituency. Beneficiaries of government initiatives, known as ‘labharthi’ by the BJP, have been a major voter group that the party has frequently successfully accessed and are a crucial constituent as it prepares for the Lok Sabha elections next year.