Teenager from Rajasthan detained for cryptocurrency investment fraud

A 19-year-old student from Rajasthan was arrested for duping people by promising large profits on crypto investments. The arrested person has been named as Narendra Choudhary, a resident of Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. He used to con people, along with a fugitive juvenile. They communicated with others using WhatsApp and Telegram. According to the official, Choudhary owns a mobile phone repair and accessories shop. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sagar Singh Kalsi, a complaint was received at the Cyber police station in which the complainant, Pankaj Verma, said that on February 21, he joined a telegram group called Nifty Prediction Telegram Channel. He learned in the group that investing in cryptocurrencies, primarily Bitcoin, as well as marketing and mutual funds would give extremely large returns. Those interested in investing were given a mobile phone number. He dialled the specified number and began receiving WhatsApp messages. The guy identified as Bonesh Meena directed the complainant to send Rs 10,000 to a specific UPI ID. Because the complainant trusted the person, he made the payment, added the DCP. Meena then messaged Verma on WhatsApp, claiming that an extra Rs 6,000 was needed as GST for a month and providing a new UPI ID for the payment.

The complainant made a total of Rs 44,000 in payments but received no money back. The complainant was also given another number/UPI ID for payment and return details, and he deposited Rs 2,000 via Paytm for commission. The complainant’s phone numbers were banned by the scammers on February 24, and he did not receive any refunds, according to the official. It’s worth noting that the aforementioned Telegram group is still operational. During the inquiry, the police squad kept a close eye on suspicious mobile phone numbers, which led them to the town of Kundera, near Sawai Madhopur.