Theatre artist and film actor Jijoy PR appointed as director of KR Narayanan film institute

Thiruvananthapuram: Popular theatre artist and film actor Jijoy PR has been appointed director of state-run KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (KRNNIVSA), Kottayam. His appointment comes nearly four months after former director Shankar Mohan stepped down following protests against alleged caste discrimination against Dalits in the institute.

Jijoy had been holding the charge of Dean at the Film Department at Pune Film Institute. He had been working in the institute since 2014. He graduated from Calicut University’s School of Drama and Fine Arts. Later he did a master’s degree and MPhil in Drama and Theatre Arts from Pondicherry University. He is also an alumnus of Christ College, Irinjalakuda. Jijoy has acted in 50 films, 40 dramas and 23 short films. He has international exposure and received the Union government’s junior fellowship and scholarship.

According to Higher Education Minister R Bindu, his appointment as KRNNIVSA director followed by the appointment of Saeed Akhtar Mirza as chairman of the institute ‘is aimed at fostering the institute as one of the premier film institutes in the country’. Meanwhile, former chairman Adoor Gopalakrishnan stepped down amid mounting pressure over his alleged loyalism to former director Shankar Mohan. Mirza was appointed after that only.