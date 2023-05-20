Zelensky meets Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman and thank him for backing Ukraine’s sovereignty

According to a statement from the presidency, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday and expressed gratitude for Saudi Arabia’s support of Ukraine’s sovereignty. Zelensky’s office stated that he thanked the Crown Prince for backing Ukraine’s territorial integrity and invited him to visit Ukraine. The President also acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s successful participation in the repatriation of ten prisoners of war and expressed the desire to continue joint efforts on the issue.

Zelensky also had a meeting with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, whom he thanked for Iraq’s solidarity and firm stance in support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In addition, Zelensky held talks with delegations from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, and Kuwait, during which he discussed Ukraine’s peace formula. The peace formula is based on Zelensky’s plan, which entails the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine’s state borders.

With the UAE delegation head, the Ukrainian leader discussed matters concerning trade, investment, global food security, and the work of the Black Sea Grain Initiative. In discussions with Oman’s representative, Zelensky stressed the importance of regional countries supporting Ukraine’s peaceful efforts. He expressed gratitude to Kuwait for consistently supporting Ukraine, as evidenced by their repeated confirmation through voting for relevant resolutions at the UN General Assembly.