After receiving backlash from netizens, Uttarakhand BJP leader postpones daughter’s marriage to Muslim guy

According to the news agency PTI, a BJP politician from Uttarakhand cancelled his daughter’s wedding to a Muslim man due to pressure from Hindutva organisations. The wedding was supposed to take place on May 28.

Yashpal Benam, the municipal chairman of Pauri, postponed his daughter’s wedding after receiving public criticism for marrying a Muslim guy.

On Thursday, a photo of the BJP leader’s daughter’s wedding card surfaced on social media.

The wedding card went viral on social media. The photo of the card went viral on social media, with both BJP members and opponents denouncing Benam.

Yashpal Benam, speaking to reporters here, said he considered marrying his daughter to a Muslim kid for her pleasure.

However, due to the way social media users reacted to the proposed marriage, he stated it has been postponed. ‘Now I have to listen to the voice of the public as well,’ Benam explained.

He announced that the wedding scheduled for May 28 in Pauri city has been cancelled.

Hindutva groups burned the effigy of BJP politician Benam in Jhanda Chawk on Friday in protest of his daughter marrying a Muslim.

The protest was attended by the VHP, Bhairav Sena, and Bajrang Dal.

‘We strongly oppose such a marriage,’ stated Dipak Gaud, working president of the district VHP.