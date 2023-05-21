DRI seizes whale vomit worth Rs 32 crore, arrests 4

New Delhi: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have seized 18.1 kilogram whale vomit (Ambergris) worth Rs 31.67 crore at Tuticorin. DRI also arrested 4 persons from Kerala and Tamil Nadu involved in the smuggling racket. They were remanded under judicial custody.

Ambergris is a product of sperm whale. Sperm Whale is a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Possession/export/transport of Ambergris is prohibited under the law. Ambergris is mostly used for making perfume

In the last two years, DRI has seized around 40.52 kg of ambergris valued at Rs 54 crore in the international market, attempted to be smuggled out of India from the Tuticorin coast.