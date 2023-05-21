Illegal Religious School Linked to Balaramapuram Teen’s Tragic Suicide, Reveals Investigation

The recent suicide of a plus one student at a private religious school in Balaramapuram has revealed shocking findings by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police. The institution was operating without the necessary approvals from authorities, according to the SIT’s investigation. As a result, the probe team has written a letter to the district collector, urging a thorough examination of the approvals granted to the religious school.

The departments responsible for allowing the school to function without proper vetting will be closely scrutinized as well. The investigation into the student’s tragic death is nearing its conclusion, with authorities considering the possibility of invoking charges of abetment to suicide in the case.

During their inquiry, the SIT has taken statements from Asmiya Mol’s relatives, classmates, and teachers. Some classmates were summoned to the police station, while others were contacted via phone. As part of the evidence gathering process, the SIT has also seized various documents, including the school’s attendance register and potentially those related to the institution’s registration.

Heading the probe team is Assistant Superintendent of Police T Farash, along with four policewomen, under the leadership of Neyyattinkara. The police have determined that Asmiya’s cause of death was suicide, as confirmed by the post-mortem examination, which revealed no other injuries on her body.

However, the family has raised concerns about foul play and alleged that Asmiya was mentally harassed by a teacher at the religious study center, referred to as the Ustad. The family claimed that Asmiya had expressed her intention not to return to the school after the Bakrid vacation. The center’s staff, while admitting to occasionally scolding Asmiya, denied causing her any physical harm during their interrogations with the police.