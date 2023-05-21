J-K Traffic Police sends warning ahead of the G20 meeting

A traffic warning was issued by the Kashmiri government on Saturday in anticipation of the third meeting of the G20 Tourism Working Group that will take place there next week. The warning was issued by Muzaffar Ahmad Shah, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Srinagar, and it would be in effect on May 22 and 23. The Boulevard Road surrounding the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), where the conference will take place, will continue to be off-limits for the duration of the two days, according to the advice. The SKICC will host G20-related events on May 22 and 23, and many delegates from India and overseas are anticipated to participate, according to the statement.

According to the advice, Monday’s traffic on Boulevard Road between Nehru Park and Gupkar and Kralsangri would be limited from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm. According to the statement, Tuesday’s traffic on the stretch would be limited from 8 am to 10 pm. The traffic police recommended drivers heading in the direction of Nishat, Shalimar, and Harwan to take the alternate route via Dalgate, Rainawari, and Hazratbal rather than the Boulevard Road axis. To ensure smooth travel to Nishat, Shalimar, and Harwan, traffic assistance posts would be set up at Badyari, Nehru Park, Gupkar, Kralsangri, and Nishat, it was noted.

The Nishat-Boulevard Road axis should be avoided by drivers heading from Harwan-Shalimar-Nishat and other nearby locations to Lal-Chowk, the advice suggested. Instead, they should take the Foreshore-Hazratbal route. It said that Shalimar, Nishat, Kralsangri, Habbak Crossing, and Duck Park would all have traffic assistance points.The Mughal Gardens and other tourist spots were advised by the traffic police department. It urged drivers to only leave their cars in authorised parking spaces and to refrain from leaving them on the side of the road. Vehicles parked improperly will be towed. The advice stated that emergencies may choose the quickest route.