Kerala Education Minister assures availability of Plus One seats for all eligible students

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty addressed the issue of Plus One admissions, assuring that additional seats will be made available this year to accommodate all eligible students. In response to the concern that 28 percent of SSLC graduates in Malappuram district might not secure Plus One seats, Sivankutty announced plans to compile a list of available seats at the taluk level. He stated, “A cabinet decision on this will be issued soon,” emphasizing the government’s commitment to resolving the situation.

Malappuram district currently has 44,740 merit-based Plus One seats, while 77,827 students have become eligible for further studies. The demand for seats far exceeds the available capacity, even when accounting for seats in un-aided institutions, polytechnics, and ITIs, which brings the total to 56,015. Consequently, approximately 21,812 students in the district may be left without seats. Some groups are advocating for the implementation of the V Karthikeyan Commission report as a permanent solution to this issue.

Moreover, concerns have been raised regarding the availability of seats, even for high-achieving students who secured A-Plus in all subjects. This has led major political parties to announce their intention to stage protests, demanding an increase in the number of seats in the district. The situation remains a focal point of attention, and stakeholders are actively seeking a resolution to ensure equal opportunities for all eligible students.