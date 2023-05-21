Know how to avoid and treat sunburns

Sunburns are a type of skin damage. It is caused by prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. Sunburns typically appear as red, painful, and sometimes itchy patches of skin that can begin to flake or peel within a few days. The primary causes of sunburns are excessive exposure to UV radiation from the sun or other sources, such as tanning beds.

9 Tips to avoid and treat sunburns:

1. Apply sunscreen with at least SPF 30: before going out make sure to apply sunscreen to all the exposed parts of your body. Choose a sunscreen with a minimum of SPF 30 that offers broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays.

2. Wear protective clothing: Wearing protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts, pants, and hats can greatly reduce the risk of getting sunburned.

3. Avoid peak sun hours: Try to avoid going out during peak sun hours, which are typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the summer months.

4. Stay hydrated: Drinking plenty of water can help keep your skin hydrated and reduce the risk of getting sunburned. Avoid dehydrating beverages such as coffee, tea, alcohol, and soda.

5. Use cool compresses: If you do get sunburned, use cool compresses or take a cool bath to help soothe the affected area.

6. Take anti-inflammatory medications: Medicines such as ibuprofen or aspirin can help reduce inflammation and relieve pain associated with sunburn.

7. Use aloe vera: Aloe vera gel or lotion can help soothe sunburned skin and promote healing. Apply a thin layer of aloe vera to the affected area several times a day.

8. Avoid tight clothing: Tight clothing can further irritate sunburned skin and make the pain worse.

9. Seek medical attention if necessary: If your sunburn is severe or if you experience fever, chills, or other signs of heat exhaustion, seek medical attention immediately.