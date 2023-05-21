Nationalized bank revises fixed deposit interest rate

Mumbai: Leading nationalized bank in the country, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has raised the fixed deposit interest rate on one tenure and reduced that on another. The latest FD rates will be applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore.

The interest rate on fixed deposits of tenure of 444 days has been increased to 7.25% a year from 6.80%, while that on the 666 days tenure has been reduced from 7.25% to 7.05%.

The highest FD interest rate in the general public category (below 60 years of age) will be offered on the 444 days tenure at 7.25%. In the senior citizen category, the highest interest rate is also available on the 444 days category at 7.75%. Super senior citizens (above 80 years of age) will be offered 8.05% on the same tenure.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the Punjab National Bank (per annum):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.00 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 5.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.30 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.30 per cent

Above 1 year to 599 days: For General Public – 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.30 per cent

444 days: For General Public – 7.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.75 per cent

445-665 days: For General Public – 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.30 per cent

666 days: For General Public – 7.05 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.55 per cent

667 days to 2 years: For General Public – 6.80 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.30 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public – 7.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.50 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public – 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.00 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public – 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 7.30 per cent.