Northeast India will get its first Vande Bharat Express train soon: Says official

Jalpaiguri: Northeast India will soon get it’s first Vande Bharat Express train running between New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati, said Sanjay Chilwarwar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Katihar, Northeast Frontier on Saturday. The train (Up-22227-Down-22228) will run between New Jalpaiguri to Guwahati six days in a week, covering around 410 km within 6 hours. The train will depart from New Jalpaiguri in Siliguri and reach Assam’s Guwahati, the ADRM added.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Odisha’s first Vande Bharat train between Puri to Howrah via video conferencing. Following the launch of Odisha’s first Vande Bharat train, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June this year.

Speaking with ANI in Howarh, Vaishnaw said, ‘PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June…Vande Metro is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km and for daily travel of passengers’. After reaching Howrah by travelling on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express later on Thursday, Vaishnaw termed the journey extremely comfortable. ‘The journey was extremely comfortable and the best part of the journey was interacting with youngsters and passengers’, said the Union Minister.